Simply putting one foot in front of the other has the potential to make a huge difference to the troubled lives of women and children.
The SAHSSI 30 - a fundraising walk around Jervis Bay, is being held on Saturday, August 5, to help women and children escaping domestic violence.
The walk raises about $15,000 each year, although organisers this year are hoping to push that closer to $20,000.
SAHSSI business development manager Gillian Vickers said the funds provided vital support for the women and children in the organisation's refuge or supported accommodation.
It "provides that extra support for our clients", Ms Vickers said.
Money donated from the community was often used for assistance with moving expenses and essential household times, Ms Vickers said.
"Quite often they come to us with nothing, so being able to have those funds to provide essential items really does help us out."
Funds raised from past walks have also been used for things including creating an Aboriginal sensory garden, and funding a mural, Ms Vickers said.
The event on August 5 allows people to walk a short or long distance while enjoying the day's festive atmosphere.
It starts at Huskisson's White Sands Park, leaving between 8 and 9am, before taking a scenic route winding around Jervis Bay - starting with a cycleway to Plantation Point which has been designated a turn-around point for people with mobility issues or pushing prams, or who just want a shorter walk.
Beyond Plantation Point the route follows a mixture of bush tracks, footpaths, cycleways and beach sections walking across the world's whitest sand.
Along the way walkers will pass Nelsons Beach, Chinamans Beach and Hyams Beach and travel through HMAS Creswell before reaching the 15km point at Iluka Beach where a morning tea is provided.
"That's where most people finish up," said organiser Joanne Warren.
"Although a small percentage of diehards turn around and come back again."
While 12 teams and about 150 people have already registered to take part, many more usually sign up and make a donation on the day.
People are encouraged to donate whatever they can as an entry fee, as "Any little bit really does help," Ms Warren said.
She described the SAHSSI 30 as "a real grass roots event".
"There's no bells or whistles - it's just a community getting together and saying 'We want to do something about women and children who need to access support - for whatever reason they've had to leave their home and this is what we can do to raise awareness and raise money to make that road a little bit easier'," she said.
Full details of the SAHSSI 30 can be found on https://www.sahssi.org.au/about/sahssi-30-walk
