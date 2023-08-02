Have you received an online offer that may be too good to be true? Learn how to spot a scam.
Retirees are often targeted by scammers as they may be less computer savvy and more trusting of internet offers that have genuine logos of known and respected companies.
The Association of Independent Retirees (AIR) is concerned about this matter.
Guest speaker, Ann Fagan, Manager of the Nowra Branch of the Commonwealth Bank, will address the matter at the August meeting to be held at the Bomaderry Bowling Club on Tuesday August 8, 10am until noon.
AIR is a national organisation that caters for the interests of self-funded retirees, people whose retirement income is from superannuation, investments, a self-managed super fund, perhaps supplemented with a part pension from Centrelink.
Can't make this meeting?
AIR meets on the second Tuesday of the month, except January.
Future speakers include Lauren Heihr and Courtney Keen from Berry Pharmacy: Laugh Without Leaking, and in September: Shawn Tyler from the Graduate School of Medicine in Nowra on their Simulated Patients Program.
If you are a self-funded retiree, come along to the August meeting to be informed on how to protect yourself from internet scams and other information useful in retirement and to meet other retirees. A number of members then enjoy lunch together in the club bistro, after the meeting.
For further information, contact the secretary Peter Moate on moateypete@gmail.com
