Grumpy Old Man: some technology leaves me cold, and hot

In his Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy books, Douglas Adams wrote that while there were many who embraced evolution and advances in technology, there were other who believed that even coming down out of the trees was a mistake.
While I'm not quite at that troglodytic level, I have to admit that there are a growing number of modern advances that leave me a little worried by the way they have crept in and taken control of our lives.
Take satellites for example.
There are more than 11,300 of these man-made things circling the earth, according to the Index of Objects Launched into Outer Space.
What are they all doing up there?
And what would happen to life on earth if they stopped doing whatever it is they do while whizzing around in space?
More to the point, what would happen if mobile phone communication systems were attacked, hacked, or simply broke down?
Sure, we would have a whole generation or two endlessly staring at blank screens, tears rolling down their faces amid pained cries of, "Will someone message me, pleeeaaaasse," or "What's the point of ordering food if I can't Insta it?"
More than that, the worlds of commerce and dating and would collapse in an instant.
And what about all the scammers who have been using mobile phone and internet technology to try and rip money off people all over the world?
They will have to go back to sending out bulk loads of letters claiming to be Nigerian royalty trying to get money out of the country - all for a good cause, of course.
But that is nothing compared to the absolute carnage that would follow if electricity supply systems broke down or were taken out somehow.
It makes me wonder how people survived for thousands of years without it.
And even on a much smaller scale there are advances in technology that are supposed to make life easier, but seem determined to do anything but that.
Like mixer taps.
When I was a kid I had a hot tap and a cold tap in the shower, and I knew to always turn the hot tap on first and let it run for a while, because if I turned them both on at the same time I would never get any warm water.
But now I have mixer taps, and the water temperature is never quite right.
As I move the tap, starting at the midpoint and touching as gently as one would pat a ladybug you were trying to keep safe as a pet, the water temperature goes cold, cold, cold, cold, cold, aargh help - it's so hot it's burning my skin off.
And as I turn the mix back in the opposite direction it stays at the same searing temperature for way too long, far past the midpoint where I started, until suddenly dropping back to near freezing again.
Is it any wonder that technology is leaving me cold, and occasionally too damn hot?
