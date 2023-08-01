Contemporary dream

Whether you are looking for a family home or a fantastic investment opportunity, this quality-built McDonald Jones home is hard to pass by.
The stunning front entrance welcomes you into the large open-plan living/dining/kitchen area, complete with an additional wing. The home has been thoughtfully completed with plantation shutters installed in the main bedroom, bathroom and lounge area. There are high-quality roller blinds on the other windows and all sliding doors.
The contemporary kitchen is the hub of the home and is serviced by quality appliances and stone benchtops. The expansive glass doors take you through to the undercover area and beautiful landscaped gardens and lawns.
"The property has a wide frontage, with an internal access double garage, plus double gate access into the rear yard," said Rachel Lea, real estate agent. "There's plenty of room for a carport, another garage, or to store your boat trailer."
All bedrooms are generous in size and have built-in robes, with the main featuring a walk-in-robe and ensuite. There is also a dedicated home theatre.
Only a 100 metre walk to the golf course, this classy home is located in The Golf Village Estate Sussex Inlet, surrounded by other newly built, quality homes with all your family needs met.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.