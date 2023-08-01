South Coast Register

Local talent on display at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
August 2 2023 - 8:30am
Robert Hollingworth, Sydney Hawk, 2023, acrylic on canvas. Picture supplied
Consider this your invitation to celebrate the work of six local artists across four diverse and exciting exhibitions, kick-starting with an opening launch on Saturday, July 29.

