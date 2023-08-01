Consider this your invitation to celebrate the work of six local artists across four diverse and exciting exhibitions, kick-starting with an opening launch on Saturday, July 29.
Drawing upon native Australian species and concepts of deep space, darkness and light, Robert Hollingworth will take you on excursions towards the unknown, into the sublime realms of science and nature in Realms of Possibility. Large scale paintings of birds, beetles, and moths inhabiting otherworldly, celestial landscapes are sure to fascinate and inspire. Mr Hollingworth is supported by two widely recognised artists each contributing a work: Juz Kitson, sculpture, and Wade Marynowski, video.
Don't miss your chance to learn from Mr Hollingworth and explore realism through figurative drawing and abstraction techniques, in Painting the Shadow Self on Saturday, August 26.
In other art, Anne-France Fulgence is inspired by the work of flies, exploring how these unloved creatures are a vital part of life, and Carla Jackett presents abstracted sculptural ceramics and monoprints inspired by the birds of the Shoalhaven.
In Reciprocation, Simon Maberley expands on traditional motifs of the landscape and figurative sculpture in a series of works in glass and other materials. By combining elements of the vanitas genre, he reflects his concern about a growing lack of understanding about the environment and culture that sustains us, and his desire for a renewed connection.
Shoalhaven Regional Gallery also offers term-based classes for adults in watercolour and drawing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.