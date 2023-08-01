Drawing upon native Australian species and concepts of deep space, darkness and light, Robert Hollingworth will take you on excursions towards the unknown, into the sublime realms of science and nature in Realms of Possibility. Large scale paintings of birds, beetles, and moths inhabiting otherworldly, celestial landscapes are sure to fascinate and inspire. Mr Hollingworth is supported by two widely recognised artists each contributing a work: Juz Kitson, sculpture, and Wade Marynowski, video.