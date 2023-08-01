Do you know how to avoid the stealthy tricks of an online scammer?
Online scams are on the increase and come in a variety of forms, including identity theft, relationship scams, hacking, and threats and extortion scams, to name a few.
Nowra Library, in conjunction with an NBN representative, will host a scams awareness and e-safety session on Thursday, August 17 at 9.30am.
At this session you will find out how to identify a scam and then report it to relevant organisations.
Being informed as to the types of scams and how to recognise them will keep you better protection when using the online environment.
Having a conversation about scams with your workmates, friends and family is an essential part of stopping scams and protecting people you care about.
Talking about scams may help others identify a scam, raise awareness about the impacts of scams, and help prevent people from falling victim to a scam.
People who get scammed often feel unable to start a conversation about what is happening or don't even realise they're being taken advantage of.
This presentation will also allow you to help others who have been scammed and will give you tips and tricks to stay safe in the digital world. If you have been worried about online scams or you're simply looking to upskill your digital safety, then this session is for you.
Visit shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call Nowra Library on 44293705.
The stage at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre is set to heat up as the 2023 season delivers incredible shows across August.
Tim, the best-selling novel by Colleen McCullough, has been adapted for the stage by playwright Tim McGarry and has performances on August 9 and 10. Featuring iconic Australian actor Andrew McFarlane and newcomer Ben Goss, it promises to be a highly entertaining night.
"[The script] is very, very funny, and chiefly it's a beautiful love story," said Mr McGarry. "I hope it gives audiences a better sense of empathy towards relationships, no matter the age difference or the differences. When people fall in love, they fall in love. I think that's the take-out of the piece."
On August 22, Reckoning, delivers a powerful celebration of Indigenous culture through storytelling, original songs, and dance. Using large-scale projections, stunning costumes, symbolic staging, and uplifting music, the show fuses cultures from Aotearoa New Zealand and Te Whnua Moemoe (Land of the Dreamtime) Australia.
The Morning matinee show is California Dreaming by The Beggars and takes audiences through the songs of west coast legends including Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, Crosby Stills & Nash, Joni Mitchell, and more.
Also in August, Andrew Lloyd Webber fans will love Music of the Night, comedy fans will have a laugh at the Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase and dance fans will be delighted at the flying footwork in the Rhythms of Ireland.
Visit shoalhavenentertainment.com.au or call the box office on 4429 5757.
Enjoy afternoon concerts with leading Australian and international musicians, comedy with architecture enthusiast Tim Ross, or fine-dining by Executive Chef Douglas Innes-Will - there's truly something to please everyone at Bundanon.
On August, Sunday 27, enjoy Boyd Meets Girl, which pairs Australian classical guitarist Rupert Boyd with American cellist Laura Metcalf. Both acclaimed soloists in their own right, Boyd and Metcalf have toured the world sharing their eclectic mix of music from Debussy and Bach, to Radiohead and Beyoncé.
The series continues with The Surge - a much-anticipated performance by prolific Australian music group Ensemble Offspring on October, Sunday 15. A multi-layered feast of music, ideas and lessons from the past and hope for the decade ahead, The Surge promises to be both a poignant musical experience and excuse for shameless '90s nostalgia.
For comedy and architecture fans alike, spend the afternoon of August, Sunday 6 with Tim Ross as he takes audiences on a hilarious, personal and poignant journey through our unique relationship to the Australian home. Factual and funny, Tim is known for his hit television series Designing a Legacy on the ABC and his sellout live show Man About the House, which he has performed in architecturally-significant buildings and homes all over the world, turning each venue into a temporary theatre.
Experience fine-dining in Bundanon's award-winning Bridge with the Twilight Dinner series. Created by Ramox Café Executive Chef, Douglas Innes-Will, the dining experience draws from his knowledge of local fresh ingredients and takes place seasonally. More than an indulgent evening of great food, the events also include tours of the Art Museum and live music throughout the evening, as well as an optional shuttle bus service to and from the Nowra CBD.