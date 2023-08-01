Informative session at Nowra Library Advertising Feature

Picture Shutterstock

Do you know how to avoid the stealthy tricks of an online scammer?



Online scams are on the increase and come in a variety of forms, including identity theft, relationship scams, hacking, and threats and extortion scams, to name a few.

Nowra Library, in conjunction with an NBN representative, will host a scams awareness and e-safety session on Thursday, August 17 at 9.30am.

At this session you will find out how to identify a scam and then report it to relevant organisations.

Being informed as to the types of scams and how to recognise them will keep you better protection when using the online environment.

Having a conversation about scams with your workmates, friends and family is an essential part of stopping scams and protecting people you care about.

Talking about scams may help others identify a scam, raise awareness about the impacts of scams, and help prevent people from falling victim to a scam.

People who get scammed often feel unable to start a conversation about what is happening or don't even realise they're being taken advantage of.

This presentation will also allow you to help others who have been scammed and will give you tips and tricks to stay safe in the digital world. If you have been worried about online scams or you're simply looking to upskill your digital safety, then this session is for you.