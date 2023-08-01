Memorable experiences at Bundanon Advertising Feature

Enjoy afternoon concerts with leading Australian and international musicians, comedy with architecture enthusiast Tim Ross, or fine-dining by Executive Chef Douglas Innes-Will - there's truly something to please everyone at Bundanon.

On August, Sunday 27, enjoy Boyd Meets Girl, which pairs Australian classical guitarist Rupert Boyd with American cellist Laura Metcalf. Both acclaimed soloists in their own right, Boyd and Metcalf have toured the world sharing their eclectic mix of music from Debussy and Bach, to Radiohead and Beyoncé.

The series continues with The Surge - a much-anticipated performance by prolific Australian music group Ensemble Offspring on October, Sunday 15. A multi-layered feast of music, ideas and lessons from the past and hope for the decade ahead, The Surge promises to be both a poignant musical experience and excuse for shameless '90s nostalgia.

For comedy and architecture fans alike, spend the afternoon of August, Sunday 6 with Tim Ross as he takes audiences on a hilarious, personal and poignant journey through our unique relationship to the Australian home. Factual and funny, Tim is known for his hit television series Designing a Legacy on the ABC and his sellout live show Man About the House, which he has performed in architecturally-significant buildings and homes all over the world, turning each venue into a temporary theatre.