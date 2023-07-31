South Coast Register
Burn in the Jervis Bay National Park to reduce the bushfire risk

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 31 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 11:25am
The NPWS is conducting a hazard reduction burn at Woollamia on Tuesday, August 1. Picture supplied.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service is planning a nine-hectare hazard reduction burn adjacent to the Woollamia East Industrial Area on Tuesday, August 1.

