The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service is planning a nine-hectare hazard reduction burn adjacent to the Woollamia East Industrial Area on Tuesday, August 1.
It follows a 16-hectare burn bordered by Murdoch St, Moona St and Currambene St in Huskisson the NPWS conducted on Saturday, July 29.
The NPWS said the two burns were aimed at strategically reducing fuel loads in the Jervis Bay National Park to protect community assets including the Huskisson Petrol Station, Jervis Bay Maritime Museum and Huskisson Public School, along with the natural and cultural values of the park.
Reducing fuel loads would help to decrease the intensity, scale and rate of spread of future bushfires, the NPWS said.
READ MORE:
The burn at Woollamia will start at approximately 10am and will continue throughout the day, with mop up and patrol continuing over the following 48 hours.
Traffic control will be in place on Huskisson Rd and Woollamia Rd during burning operations due to the smoke and to protect fire crews.
Motorists are reminded to exercise caution and drive to conditions.
People vulnerable to smoke are encouraged to remain indoors and keep their doors and windows closed to reduce exposure.
All burns around the state are coordinated with the NSW Rural Fire Service to ensure the impact on the community is assessed at a regional level.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.