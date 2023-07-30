It was a weekend of mixed results for the Mariners in two away games in round 15 of the local baseball competition.
Fourth grade
The Shoalhaven Mariners severely understrength side 4th grade side travelled to Hector Harvey Park to take on second place Dapto Panthers in baseball.
As the away side in Round 15 of the baseball competition Mariners had their turn to bat first, doing what their good at, scoring from the word go.
Andrew Pearson started on the mound for Mariners doing a commendable job for someone who hasn't been pitching this season.
Second innings saw Panthers start strong in the field getting two quick outs then a nice hit from Stuart Raymond managed to bring in 3 runs. Panthers only managed 1 run of their own.
Unfortunately in the third innings Mariners left bases loaded without troubling the scorers. In response Panthers scored 2, bringing Mariners lead to only one run.
Meanwheile in the fourth innings Mariners only managed to tack one run to their score.
Panthers turn to bat saw Andrew Pearson tire on the mound, forcing a pitching change with Zac Douglas taking over the pitching duties.
Unfortunately silly errors in the field allowed Panthers to have their best innings, taking the lead by 4 runs.
At the final innings, Mariners down by 4 battled hard to tie up the game but Panthers were too good closing out the game in the bottom of the last inning, having a walk off win 14/12.
Well done to Mariners, they might have lost but with many players stepping up from 5th grade and others having to play two games they can hold their heads high.
Hits went to: Double - Stuart Raymond; Singles - Jayden Brain (2), Zac Douglas (2), Bruce Jones (2), Andrew Pearson (2), Gabe Tate (1), Stuart Raymond (1) and Greg Turner (1).
Pitching Duties: Andrew Pearson - 78 pitches 45 strikes and 4 strikeouts; Zac Douglas - 48 pitches 26 strikes and 3 strikeouts.
Fifth grade
Fifth grade Mariners travelled to Cringila to take on the Wollongong Cardinals.
Mariners started with the bats and from the first batter was positive with Zac Douglas hitting a triple straight away. Followed up with a couple of other nice hits allowing Mariners to score 4 runs.
Mariners' Greg Turner had his pitching debut doing well, supported from his field restricted Cardinals to only 2 runs.
Second and third innings saw the Mariners batting put pressure on Cardinals fielding causing errors, keeping Mariners score ticking over.
Great performance from Mariners fielding in the second innings saw only three batters faced.
Third innings Cardinals started a fight back closing the gap in the scoreline.
Last innings Mariners managed a few insurance runs which did the job, Cardinals unable to catch Mariners, Mariners taking the win 19/7.
Hits went to: Triple - Zac Douglas; Doubles - Gabe Tate (2), Zac Douglas (1), Chris Keith (1); Singles - Greg Turner (3), Zac Douglas (2), Kalysta Palmer (2), Garry Webster (2), Gabe Tate (1), Andrew Pearson (1), Matt Robinson (1) and Chris Keith (1),
Pitching Duties: Greg Turner, 67 pitches 37 strikes and 2 strikeouts; Andrew Pearson, 10 pitches 6 strikes and 2 strikeouts; Chris Keith, 18 pitches 9 strikes and 1 strikeout.
