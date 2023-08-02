Creative Shoalhaven - what's happening around the region this week

Unite the world under the banner of beer, by celebrating the beers of all nations together on a single day. Cupitt's Estate Milton is hosting International Beer Day on Friday (August 4). Join an epic evening that will fire up your tastebuds. Bring your mates along to toast a local brew around the fire, there will be great Beer specials on the evening all accompanied by the incredible live music of local legend Shaun Wessel. Visit the vineyard from 4.30pm to 8pm, August 4, to get in on the fun. Book with Cupitt's Estate to ensure your table.