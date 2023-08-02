Creative Shoalhaven - what's happening around the region this week

LEGO Club
Everything is awesome! Nowra Library is hosting a LEGO Build and Play afternoon this Thursday (August 3), 3.30 to 4.30pm. Kids aged 5-12 are welcome to drop in to Nowra Library and create, with no booking needed. For those in Sanctuary Point, Lego Club is on at your local library on August 7, 4-5pm. But be sure to book in with the Sanctuary Point Library team.
Market Fare
Shop this weekend
Whether you're after farm fresh veg, plants for the garden, or a great gift, your local market is bound to have it. This week, catch the Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets (Thursday, 2-6pm), Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 2-5pm), Jervis Bay Maritime Museum Market (Saturday, 10am-2pm), The Berry Markets (Sunday, 8.30am-2.30pm), The Mill Market at Pyree (Sunday, 10am-3pm), and Culburra Beach Market (Sunday, 8am-2pm).
Brew Party
Intl. Beer Day
Unite the world under the banner of beer, by celebrating the beers of all nations together on a single day. Cupitt's Estate Milton is hosting International Beer Day on Friday (August 4). Join an epic evening that will fire up your tastebuds. Bring your mates along to toast a local brew around the fire, there will be great Beer specials on the evening all accompanied by the incredible live music of local legend Shaun Wessel. Visit the vineyard from 4.30pm to 8pm, August 4, to get in on the fun. Book with Cupitt's Estate to ensure your table.
Live Music
With Paul Greene
Catch Paul Green playing live at Huskisson hotspot Serotonin on Currambene. The local legend will be serenading over dinner and drinks this Friday (August 4). To book your table, visit Serotonin during opening hours, or book online.
Coming Up
Tim on Stage
Colleen McCullough's novel Tim has cemented it's place as an icon of Australian literature. Now, the beloved story is getting the theatre treatment - and the show is coming to the Shoalhaven. Adapted for the stage by acclaimed playwright Tim McGarry, Tim is set for a national premiere tour, including a stop in Nowra on August 9-10. Catch it at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre - tickets online or at the box office.
Coming Up
Author Talk
Peter Jirgens is a fascinating local. He's a volunteer, a former sportsman, and son of Arnold Jirgens - a Latvian immigrant, who struggled against discrimination and deceit to establish his family in Nowra. Author David Kerr has written a book on their lives, and it's coming out soon. Out of Latvia tells Peter's story: a story of two men, father and son, one growing up in the shadow of the other. Catch the pair for an Author Talk at Ulladulla Library on Thrusday, August 10. Book your free ticket with Shoalhaven Libraries.
