COVID cases down as deaths remain steady across NSW

The number of new COVID-19 infections across the state continues to fall, however the number of deaths linked to the virus has risen slightly.
The latest Health Department figures show there were 1949 new COVID-19 cases across the state in the week to 4pm on Thursday, July 27.
That is down from 2262 the previous week.
However the number of deaths from coronavirus rose slightly from 31 to 34, but still well down on the 70 recorded in the figures reported on Friday, July 14.
READ MORE:
In the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District the number of new infections dropped from 196 the previous week to 118.
Of this week's new cases 66 were detected by PCR tests, and the remaining 52 through rapid antigen testing.
The health district has had 384 cases detected through PCR testing in the past four weeks, including 101 in Shoalhaven, 17 in Kiama, 92 in Shellharbour and 174 in Wollongong.
When figures were recorded at 4pm on July 27 there were 829 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospital, down from the previous week's 902, with 13 needing intensive care.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.