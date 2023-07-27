Police are still investigating the cause of a crash at Old Erowal Bay.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 8.50am on Thursday (July 27), to reports a car had crashed into a home.
Police arrived to find a car driven by a 17-year-old boy, and another vehicle driven by a 90-year-old man, had collided on The Wool Road.
The vehicle driven by the 90-year-old man also had a female passenger.
Following the impact, the teen's car deflected into two parked vehicles, causing one to smash into a house.
The home was occupied by a 52-year-old woman who sustained minor damage.
Paramedics assessed the 90-year-old man and his female passenger; he was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital as a precaution.
The 17-year-old was taken to Bay and Basin Police Station for mandatory drug testing.
He was given a 24 hour licence suspension, and then released from custody pending further inquiries.
Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Bay and Basin Police, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
