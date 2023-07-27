Road work will continue to be carried out at night throughout August as part of the Nowra Bridge project.
It will impact sections of the Princes Highway, Scenic Drive, Bolong Road, Illaroo Road and Bridge Road.
While the work will be carried out between 6pm and 7am to minimise the impact on motorists, there will still be traffic changes including lane closures, intermittent stop/slow traffic conditions, and reduced speeds of 40 kmh during work.
Electronic signs will be in place before and during these changes.
Motorists are advised to drive to conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Pedestrian access will be maintained during night work, however there might be some changes.
