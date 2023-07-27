South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Traffic disruptions to continue due to work on the new Nowra Bridge

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 27 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work is continuing on the $342 million Nowra Bridge project. File photo
Work is continuing on the $342 million Nowra Bridge project. File photo

Road work will continue to be carried out at night throughout August as part of the Nowra Bridge project.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.