Hockey has united the women of Gerringong for generations.
Now, the stories and photos of teammates from decades past are being woven together for a long-awaited exhibition.
Gerringong Historical Society is preparing to launch 'Glimpses of the Past - Gerringong and South Coast Women's Hockey' this Saturday (July 29).
This walk down memory lane celebrates the earliest days of local hockey in 1947, and the girls' many triumphs over the decades through to the 70s.
But more than that, the gallery is about celebrating the community built around the sport.
READ MORE:
Exhibition co-creator and former player Colleen Horner recalls hockey was an essential part of life in Gerringong.
Her family all played, and she practically grew up on the field. "Half the team was related to me," she said.
"You didn't talk anything else - it was hockey. I guess that's why we all took it up.
"It was like a sisterhood back in those days, for anyone that played."
A reunion of past players in early 2020 sparked inspiration for the exhibition.
From there, Colleen and her team at the historical society - Valda Cartwright, Romy Speering, Robyn Florance and Jusy Kelsall - set to work, filming interviews with the 'old girls' and collecting memories from the decades past.
Of course, the pandemic put the brakes on things but they're back in action and almost ready to open.
"Some of the people who originally started the team are alive today, and we needed to recognise them a little bit," Mrs Horner said.
"There is so much out there with hockey, and the history behind it is just wonderful."
READ MORE:
It all started in 1947, when a passionate band of young women were determined to run on to the field.
Dorothy Bailey was at the helm, recruiting young ladies for the team.
The girls first played in farm paddocks, sewed their own uniforms, and raised their own funds.
Among the local hockey greats are first ever state representative Shirley Miller - whose parents sold a cow to fund her trip to a national competition in Perth - plus local legends Joan and Ursula Carrol, and Mary Quinn.
Photographs from the years, and several items from players' personal collections make up the exhibition; there are also videos with original players, sharing stories from their hockey days.
Colleen said it's the first time such a comprehensive display has been curated for the club.
"We've had a couple of reunions for the 40s, 50s, and 60s players... but we've never had anything like this in the museum," she said.
'Glimpses of the Past - Gerringong and South Coast Women's Hockey' opens on Saturday, July 29, at the Gerringong Museum.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.