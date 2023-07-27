South Coast Register
Brendan gets a Handel on Velo club ride

Updated July 27 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 12:32pm
Brendan Handel clinches a narrow win the A/B grade handicap ride at the Nowra Velo Club on Sunday. Picture supplied.
Brendan Handel and Lynne Vaughan were the race winners at the Nowra Velo Club's road races last Sunday.

