Brendan gets a Handel on Velo club ride

Brendan Handel and Lynne Vaughan were the race winners at the Nowra Velo Club's road races last Sunday.
Handel took the win in a sprint finish in the 28 kilometre A/B grade handicap event while Vaughan won the club's C/D handicap over the same distance.
These events were the NVC's return to racing following a break over the school holidays and one of the best fields seen so far this year signed on to start.
The C/D race featured three groups spread over four minutes and the race winner, Vaughan, started in the middle group with second placed Matt Rose, Matt Grootenboer and Jose Pereira. They were chasing a two minute gap to a five strong group ahead and there was a four strong bunch starting another two minutes behind.
The winning bunch gathered in the leaders in the final few kilometres and rode past them to have just three riders contest the sprint finish which went to Lynne Vaughan ahead of Rose with Pereira in third position.
Twenty five seconds elapsed until Frank Neri and Mick Thompson crossed the line and then two of the backmarkers, Doug Gray and Jon Schol were next to finish, ahead of Jamie Overton, Gary Bryce, Matt Grootenboer, Hubert Driehuis and Michael Berriman.
There were five groups for the A/B handicap with NSW junior champions.
Harry Ludman and Cameron Harrison being the scratch riders who gave starts of up to five and a half minutes to the front of this field.
However, the trio that started just ninety seconds ahead and had Nathan Crump, Ben Wallis and Josh Henry included chased across a similar gap and added Brendan Handel, Gavin Nethery and Mark Astley to their chasing efforts.
This effort saw these riders reach to front of the race with five kilometres to go and they were denying the two backmarkers any chance of making it to the lead.
The lead bunch spread out on the run to the finish and Adrian McMillan dropped out with a punctured rear tyre.
The charge to the line went to Handel by half a length from Crump with Zac Peters in third position ahead of Henry and Wallis. The came Godfrey Green, Brad Oaten, Nethery, Chris Harrison, Ricardo Vitiello, Astley and then out of time Harry Ludman and Cam Harrison.
The Nowra Velo Club will return to criterium racing at the Albatross Aviation Technology Park next Sunday with an 8.30am start.
