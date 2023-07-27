The Bomaderry Tigers have cruised to a comfortable win over the Wollongong Bulldogs in the division one men's South Coast AFL competition.
At home on the Nowra Showgrounds on Saturday, the Tigers outscored the visitors in each of the four periods to walk away with a comfortable, but low-scoring, 8-12-60 to 4-3-27 win.
Andrew Ellis, Max Hughes and Jack Boxsell led the charge for the Tigers, bagging two goals apiece as the Tigers steadily built up a winning margin across play.
The Tigers had kicked three goals to two in the opening quarter, before a couple of handy behinds kept them on the accelerator in the second quarter to lead 30-20 by the half-time siren.
After the break, the Tigers' defence came to the fore as the visiting Bulldogs were limited to just a single behind for the period while the hosts kicked another two goals in the third.
The final period played out in similar fashion with the Tigers kicking two further goals and a flurry of behinds while the Bulldogs posted just a solitary goal.
Samuel Kingston, Jack Tagliabue and Louis Piva were also commended for their strong performances across the ground on the day.
Meanwhile the Under 17s girls combine posted a comfortable victory over the Northern Distirct Girls on Sunday at the Showground.
A four-goal second quarter paired with a strong final quarter provided the footing for the Tigers to dominate the scoreboard against the Northern Districts 8-6-54 to 2-6-18.
Hannah Phillips took charge of the scoring, bagging three goals, while Aysha Sanchez and Sophie-Indah Firth piled on the pain for the visitors, kicking two apiece through the big sticks.
