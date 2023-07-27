South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shellharbour Stingrays gliding toward minor premiership after downing Superoos

Updated July 27 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamberoo Superoos centre Simon Maslanka on the boil in a previous round with the Superoos holding the lead against the Shellharbour Stingrays at half-time on Saturday. Picture supplied.
Jamberoo Superoos centre Simon Maslanka on the boil in a previous round with the Superoos holding the lead against the Shellharbour Stingrays at half-time on Saturday. Picture supplied.

Competition leaders Stingrays of Shellharbour have continued their push towards this year's minor premiership after overcoming a concerted effort from Jamberoo Superoos at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.