Competition leaders Stingrays of Shellharbour have continued their push towards this year's minor premiership after overcoming a concerted effort from Jamberoo Superoos at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday.
With both sides below full strength, the Stingrays won 24-16 after trailing 10-6 at halftime.
The result allows them to keep Gerringong Lions and Shellharbour Sharks at bay in the battle for the coveted minor premiership title with three rounds remaining.
Saturday's game was typically hard-fought, with the Superoos grabbing a 4-0 lead in just the second minute when prop Jayden Morgan sent a superb long pass to a flying Dean Watling who crossed in the corner.
It took the Stingrays a long time to get into their rhythm and they finally opened their account in the 21st minute when a rampaging Jake Kamire crashed over near the posts.
Willie Heta converted to give the visitors a 6-4 lead.
Undeterred, the Superoos hit back in the best possible fashion when Morgan again turned provider with an inside ball to a charging Kyle Stone who plunged over near the posts. Corey Grigg converted to give his side a 10-6 lead, an advantage they held until halftime.
Stingrays came out strongly after the break and took the lead in the 51st minute when Kamire brushed off two would-be tacklers to crash over near then posts and Heta converted to give their side the lead for the first time, 12-10.
Just three minutes later they extended the lead to six when centre Ben Weatherall found a narrow gap out wide and plunged over for a 16-10 advantage.
The visitors were putting all sorts of pressure on the Superoos line and forced a goal-line dropout and the Jamberoo side took the odds on a short restart, which, unfortunately failed to go 10 metres, giving Heta a chance to kick from in front of the posts to see Stingrays with a vital eight-point lead at 18-10.
A converted try from dummy-half to livewire hooker Coleby Smith in the 72 nd minute boosted their advantage to 24-10, before Superoos powerhouse backrower Kyle Stone added some respectability to the final scoreline with an outstanding individual effort in the closing minutes, which Grigg converted to round out the scoring.
Kamire, Tommy Warner, Trey Barlow and Coleby Smith were outstanding for the Stingrays, while Tyson Duff, Jayden Morgan, Kyle Stone and Corey Grigg were probably best for the Superoos.
