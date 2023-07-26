South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Manly closes out Blaze's run at Premier League netball finals

Updated July 27 2023 - 10:20am, first published 8:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blaze Opens coach Marji Parr - pictured addressing players previously - says she can't wait to see what next year can bring for the club.
Blaze Opens coach Marji Parr - pictured addressing players previously - says she can't wait to see what next year can bring for the club.

The South Coast Blaze will miss the finals after their run in Premier League netball competition was brought to a halt by the Manly Waringah Sapphires.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.