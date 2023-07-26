Two people have been taken to hospital, following a car crash at Old Erowal Bay.
Just before 9am Thursday (July 27), a car crashed into the front of a home on The Wool Rd.
Police, paramedics, and rural firefighters were called to the scene.
According to the Rural Fire Service, two cars were involved in the crash.
One vehicle hit the home, causing significant damage to the building.
The RFS also flagged possible damage to nearby power lines.
Paramedics assessed three people for injuries. Two were taken to Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital.
