Motorists will soon experience safer journeys between Fitzroy Falls and Barrengarry with a speed limit set to be lowered next week.
Read also: Four Ulladulla teens found, safe and well
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the existing 100 km/h zone on Nowra Road would be reduced for 2.5 kilometres.
"The reduced speed zone is the result of a review following a request from the community," the spokesperson said.
"The change will improve safety and apply consistency to the speed zone lengths within the area."
The existing 100 km/h zone on Nowra Road will be reduced to 80 km/h from 340 metres south of Myra Vale Road to 2.84 kilometres south of Myra Vale Road.
New signs will be installed on the approach to the new speed zone area one week prior to the change to advise motorists.
The new speed zone will come into effect on Saturday August 5, weather permitting.
Motorists are reminded to drive to the sign posted speed limit at all times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.