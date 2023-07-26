South Coast Register
Updated

Missing Ulladulla teenagers Lorayer Kumar, Joel Payne, Sharnie Mitchell, and Kaydee Pocklington

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 27 2023 - 8:03am, first published 8:01am
Lorayer Kumar, 14, Joel Payne, 16, Sharnie Mitchell, 15, and Kaydee Pocklington, 14, are reported missing from Ulladulla. Pictures by NSW Police
Police have found four teenagers who went missing from the South Coast on Tuesday, July 25.

