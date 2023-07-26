Police investigating Wandandian crash

NSW Police Force has confirmed officers are investigating the cause of a crash at Wandandian.
On Wednesday morning (July 26), emergency services were called to the Princes Hwy following reports of a single vehicle crash.
South Coast Police arrived on scene - about 1.5km north of Sussex Inlet Rd - to find a ute had rolled on to its roof.
The male driver was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Shoalhaven District hospital as a precaution.
The rolled ute temporarily blocked northbound traffic on the highway; southbound travellers were also affected by delays.
