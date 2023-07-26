Police investigating Wandandian crash

South Coast Register
Police investigating Wandanian crash which closed Princes Hwy

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated July 26 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:00pm
NSW Police Force has confirmed officers are investigating the cause of a crash at Wandandian.

