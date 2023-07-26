Enjoy seaside living bliss

Escape to the idyllic shores of Callala Beach and discover this versatile home that offers the perfect blend of space, comfort, and coastal living.
With its prime location and abundance of features, it's more than just a home - it's a lifestyle.
Upstairs, you'll find three spacious bedrooms, including a unique mezzanine level bedroom that spans the length of the house.
This creates a perfect retreat for the kids or can act as an additional living space to suit your needs.
Downstairs, the surprises continue with a large fourth bedroom and an expansive games room that can accommodate everything from a pool table to a bar and lounges.
It's the ultimate space to entertain family and friends.
Tucked away at the back of the property is a magnificent shed. This versatile space features a workshop, brewing area, and ample storage, allowing you to pursue your hobbies with ease.
You can also sit back, relax, and listen to the soothing sounds of birds and waves in the secret garden.
It's the perfect oasis to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Only 280 meters from the beach, this property allows you to truly immerse yourself in the coastal lifestyle and begin living your seaside dream.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.