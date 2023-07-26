South Coast Register
Property of the Week

72 King George Street, Callala Beach

Emily Gibbs
Emily Gibbs
July 26 2023 - 2:30pm
Enjoy seaside living bliss
4 Bed | 1 Bath | 2 Car

  • 72 King George Street, Callala Beach
  • $1,250,000 - $1,300,000
  • Agency: Century 21, Nowra 4413 2166
  • Contact: Karen Tsolakis 0407 187 077
  • Inspect: By appointment

Escape to the idyllic shores of Callala Beach and discover this versatile home that offers the perfect blend of space, comfort, and coastal living.

