The Shoalhaven Wine Industry Association [SWIA] is excited to announce its partnership with the upcoming South Coast Food and Wine Festival.
The festival will be held at Moona Moona Creek, Huskisson from Friday, October 13 to Saturday, October 14.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the region's wine industry, as it brings together the collective strength of the SWIA and the South Coast Food and Wine Festival organisers.
The joint effort aims to create an unforgettable event that celebrates the rich diversity and excellence of the Shoalhaven wine region while offering visitors a unique culinary experience.
"We are thrilled to join forces with the South Coast Food and Wine Festival organisers for this exciting event," the President of the Shoalhaven Wine Industry Association Brett Richardson said.
"Together, we can showcase our exceptional wineries, boost awareness of our Wine Region, and further enhance our reputation in the industry."
As part of the partnership, each adult festival ticket will include a complimentary glass of wine from your Shoalhaven Winery of choice, allowing festival-goers to savour the region's finest libations.
Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased now at https://www.southcoastfoodandwinefestival.com.au/
Building on the success of last year's festival, the organisers have introduced some thrilling format changes and dynamic pricing.
Friday evening tickets are only $22, and Saturday tickets are $35, with access to the festival all day and night.
Children's tickets are only $5 each, and four years and under are free.
"The introduction of the new format will make the festival more accessible to a broader audience and allow everyone to experience the diversity of our wine region," Mr Richardson said.
"It's an exciting change, this year's Saturday event will no longer be divided into two sessions, providing attendees with a seamless and continuous experience throughout the day and into the evening.
"There is also a great list of entertainment and masterclasses throughout the day for festival-goers the freedom to explore, taste, and enjoy everything the festival has to offer."
