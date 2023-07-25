South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Updated

Princes Hwy reopened: car rollover, Wandandian

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated July 26 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Princes Hwy reopens at Wandandian, rollover cleared
Princes Hwy reopens at Wandandian, rollover cleared

UPDATE, 10am:

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.