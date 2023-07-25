Princes Hwy reopens at Wandandian, rollover cleared

UPDATE, 10am:
Emergency services have cleared the Princes Hwy at Wandandian.
Earlier on Wednesday morning (July 26), a vehicle had rolled and was blocking the northbound lane, about 1.5km north of Sussex Inlet Rd.
Southbound traffic was also affected by delays.
While the crash has been cleared, traffic remains congested in the area.
Drivers are still advised to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.
PREVIOUSLY, 9.30am:
A car rollover is blocking one lane of the Princes Hwy at Wandandian.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 8.50am, to reports of a vehicle on its roof.
They arrived to find an upturned vehicle blocking the northbound lane of the Princes Hwy, about 1.5km north of Sussex Inlet Rd.
The highway is closed in the northbound lane; southbound traffic is also being affected.
According to NSW Police Force, at this early stage, there are no reports of injury to the male driver.
Emergency services are currently working to clear the scene.
Drivers are advised to delay their trip if possible. Those on the road should reduce their speed and exercise caution
