Jai Taylor admits repeatedly contacting woman from jail, despite court orders

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 25 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 4:20pm
Man jailed for three years after pleading guilty to 205 offences
A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to 205 offences in Nowra Local Court.

