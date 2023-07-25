Man jailed for three years after pleading guilty to 205 offences

A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to 205 offences in Nowra Local Court.
Jai Taylor, 33, was jailed for three years on charges including supplying and possessing a prohibited drug, 23 of using a carriage service to threaten to kill someone, 14 of using a carriage service to threaten serious harm, and 152 of breaching an apprehended violence order.
Police evidence presented to Nowra Local Court said Taylor was prohibited from contacting a North Nowra woman, yet in May 2022 they attended a Huskisson motel together and booked two rooms.
When police became aware of their presence at the motel and raided the rooms they found more than 19 grams of methamphetamines, and arrested Taylor on charges of supplying and possessing prohibited drugs.
At the time Taylor was living at Evelyn Road, Tomerong.
He was later incarcerated, and from July started calling the woman up to 12 times a day from various prisons, using the phones of other prisoners and the inmate telephone system, which recorded all calls.
He called the woman from jails in Cessnock, Grafton and South Nowra, generally professing his love for the woman, but also threatening violence if he thought she had been talking to another man.
At one stage Taylor said he would burn the woman's house down and "I will dead set kill you all", according to the police evidence.
On another occasion he said he would kill the mother of a man he suspected the woman had been talking to, the evidence stated, and put another person "in a wheelchair".
At other times he said he would "chop up" the woman and members of her family, according to police, as well as threatening to kill men he believed she had been speaking to.
In Nowra Local Court magistrate Lisa Viney said Taylor had gone to great lengths involving lots of planning to contact the woman, despite restrictions placed by the court.
She said Taylor had shown little contrition or remorse, and had a complete disregard for court orders.
With many offences committed while on bail or in custody, Magistrate Viney said the community's safety could not be addressed by anything other than a full-time jail term.
She jailed Taylor for three years, with a minimum of two to be served before being eligible for parole.
