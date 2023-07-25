100 years is a truly impressive innings - and Ronald Deudney has celebrated with his beloved family.
The former Nowra local marked his centenary on Sunday (July 23).
While he lives in Cootamundra with his daughter these days, Nowra is still a huge chapter of Mr Deudney's life.
Born in Braidwood, he was the youngest of six siblings - five boys and one girl.
Most of his life has been spent in Nowra, where many still know him.
Mr Deudney is not typically a man to make fuss, but his children have opted to mark the occasion with a special mention in the Register.
Happy 100th birthday Ron!
