Former Nowra resident Ronald Deudney celebrates 100th birthday

Updated July 26 2023 - 10:44am, first published 8:30am
Former Nowra local Ronald Duedney has celebrated his 100th birthday. Picture supplied.
100 years is a truly impressive innings - and Ronald Deudney has celebrated with his beloved family.

