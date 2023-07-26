WATCH: community celebrates Ross Hobson's retirement from Berry Pharmacy

It's not every day you clock off the job with a bagpiper playing you out.
Or have about 100 of your best customers cheer you on.
That was Berry pharmacist Ross Hobson's last day on the job, after 37 years caring for the community.
Locals were delighted to cheer on Mr Hobson as he walked out of the doors - and he certainly wasn't expecting such a fuss.
Take a look at how it all panned out:
Mr Hobson was overcome with emotion at the display from his community.
"I never, ever expected this. It's been a great journey," he said.
"I've loved my time here, and I'm so grateful for the people of this town. I've looked after you, but you've looked after me...
"I love the sense of community, and love contributing to it. So I just want to thank you all."
And as the piper played them out?
The procession marched right down the street, for a celebration at the pub.
