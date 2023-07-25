Colleen McCullough's novel Tim has cemented it's place as an icon of Australian literature.
Now, the beloved story is getting the theatre treatment - and the show is coming to the Shoalhaven.
Penned in 1974, McCullough's Tim has been adapted for the stage by acclaimed Aussie playwright Tim McGarry.
He has put the play in a modern day setting, and kept all the notions of love, loss and acceptance from the original book.
McGarry has previously adapted the hit novel Boy Swallows Universe and created a brand new work for the Australian Chamber Orchestra.
Tim is set for a national premiere tour, including a stop in Nowra on August 9-10.
About the show
Tim is a beautiful 25-year-old labourer, with a mild intellectual disability.
He has grown up in a small but loving working-class family who have tried to shelter him from the cruelness of the world, but is often the brunt of ridicule by those around him, particularly his uncharitable workmates.
Mary is a successful mid-50s business executive with the belief she can live a happy and comfortable solitary existence without friendship or love.
Drawn to each other from their first meeting, Mary hires Tim as a gardener.
But as the two enjoy a growing friendship, suspicion arises in the minds of those who wish to protect Tim about Mary's motivations.
What began as a chance meeting between them, soon develops into a life-changing relationship for both.
Whilst Tim's disability is never labelled in the play, it is a constant, underlying theme, embedded in a story that explores the importance of embracing differences, opening oneself to the fullness of life and the opportunities it has to offer.
WHAT: Tim, by Colleen McCullough and adapted by Tim McGarry.
WHERE: Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Nowra
WHEN: August 9, 8pm; August 10, 11am
TICKETS: www.shoalhavenentertainment.com.au or at the box office.
