Mixed results for Mariners in baseball competition

There were mixed results for the Mariners in Round 14 of the region's baseball competition.
The Mariners showed form on a beautiful winter's day in the 4th Grade clash against Northern Pirates at Ison Park.
Mariners started in the field with Jayden Brain leading off the pitching. Pirates put a couple of hits together starting the game with 1 run.
From the outset Mariners bats were hot putting 8 runs across the plate in the first innings.
Second innings a smart double play between Andrew Pearson, Stuart Raymond and Matt Calderon shut the innings down preventing Pirates from scoring.
The bats continued to fire for the Mariners bringing in another 5 runs.
Third innings saw some of the big hitting Pirates do their job with Pirates having their best innings, scoring 6 runs.
Mariners continued ticking the scoreboard over with some impressive hitting.
The rest of the game both teams couldn't cross the plate. A highlight was another great double play by Mariners Brain Cremin and Leith Grant.
The final score heralded a win for Mariners 15/7.
Hits went to: Triple - Zac Douglas; Doubles - Austin Raymond and Matt Caldron; Singles - Jayden Brain (3), Austin Raymond (2), Gabe Tate (2), Matt Caldron (2), Stuart Raymond (2), Leith Grant (2) and Andrew Pearson (1).
Pitching duties: Jayden Brain 42 pitches, 25 strikes and 1 strikeout; Zac Douglas 38 pitches 17 strikes; Matt Calderon 39 pitches, 26 strikes and 3 strikeouts.
The 5th grade Mariners hosted top of the table Shellharbour Warriors.
Andrew Pearson started on the mound for the Mariners struggling slightly but battling hard, keeping Warriors' runs down.
A nice hit from Andrew Pearson and errors from Warriors allowed Mariners to score a run of their own.
The second innings saw Warriors continue with their dominance, putting more runs on the board with a nice outfield catch from Mariners outfielder Nick Soulos.
Unfortunately a mix-up on the bases from Mariners shut their innings down.
The third innings saw a pitching change for Mariners with Stuart Raymond going to the mound.
Stuart tried hard but the batting from Warriors was too strong.
The game continued similarly to the previous innings with Mariners doing their best with minimal errors but Warriors proved why they are top of the table.
It was a Warriors' win 17/4.
Hits went to: Triple - Austin Raymond; Double - Nick Soulos; Singles - Mackenzie Mannix, Andrew Pearson, Greg Turner, Nick Soulos, Chris Keith and Garry Webster.
Pitching duties: Andrew Pearson 61 pitches, 30 strikes and 2 strikeouts; Stuart Raymond 72 pitches, 38 strikes and 1 strikeout.
