Mixed results for Mariners in baseball competition

Mixed results for Mariners in baseball home games at Ison Park

Updated July 25 2023 - 9:24am, first published 8:14am
The Mariners in action in round 14. Picture supplied
There were mixed results for the Mariners in Round 14 of the region's baseball competition.

