Mr Albanese to tour Milton Rural Landcare Nursery propagation project

By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 25 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 6:00am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in the Shoalhaven today to inspect the region's continued recovery from the Black Summer bushfires. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in the Shoalhaven today (Tuesday, July 25) to inspect a project helping to rehabilitate the region after the Black Summer bushfires.

