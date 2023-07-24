Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in the Shoalhaven today (Tuesday, July 25) to inspect a project helping to rehabilitate the region after the Black Summer bushfires.
Mr Albanese is joining Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, and State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler, on a tour of the Milton Rural Landcare Nursery.
The $225,000 project, funded by the joint Australian and NSW Government Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, has provided on ground support to 15 property owners in the Milton Ulladulla area to control weeds and manage regenerating bushland.
Local Landcare volunteers identified burnt areas that would be highly susceptible to infestation by weeds.
The weeds compete for resources with the local native plants, but they also create large fuel loads which can then become another bushfire hazard.
Along with reducing bushfire fuel loads, the volunteers propagated plants using seeds and cuttings collected from local native plants which were replanted to revegetate damaged landscapes.
"This is a massive community effort - it's so wonderful to see volunteers, government and community working together for such great outcomes," Mrs Phillips said.
"It will be so exciting to show the Prime Minister firsthand how our South Coast spirit is helping us to recover and build our resilience."
