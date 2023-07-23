A group of friends has revived the old fashioned lemonade stand to help earn a bit of extra pocket money.
The four Illaroo Road Public School students spent time on Sunday, July 22, selling cups of lemonade they had made using lemons from assorted trees, sugar, water and a themomix.
While their lemonade stand on the corner of Illaroo Road and Crest Avenue in North Nowra was charging $1 for a cup, plenty of people added a little bit more to help encourage the youngsters.
And the enterprising children promised to be back every weekend - or at least until the lemons run out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.