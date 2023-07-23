South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Race for Group Seven finals heats up following big wins to Gerringong and Stingrays

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 24 2023 - 8:00am, first published 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerringong Lions downed Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs 34-16 at Mick Cronin Oval on Saturday. Picture by Game Face Photography
Gerringong Lions downed Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs 34-16 at Mick Cronin Oval on Saturday. Picture by Game Face Photography

The road to the Group Seven rugby league finals is not yet secured for Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs and the Jamberoo Superoos.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.