Feature Film
The Last Daughter
Brenda's first memories were of growing up in a loving white foster family, before she was suddenly returned to her Aboriginal family. Decades later, she feels disconnected from both. The Last Daughter is a powerful documentary about Brenda's journey to unearth the truth. Screening at the Roxy Theatre on July 27. Get your tickets online.
Market Fare
Shop this weekend
Whether you're after farm fresh veg, plants for the garden, or a great gift, your local market is bound to have it. This week, catch the Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets (Thursday, 2-6pm), Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 2-5pm), Kangaroo Valley Makers Market (Saturday, 9am-1pm), Jervis Bay Maritime Museum Market (Saturday, 10am-2pm).
Camelia Show
Berry Garden Club
Enjoy the spectacle of the 59th annual Berry Garden Club Camelia Show. This Saturday and Sunday, the School of Arts will be filled to the brim with colourful blooms. The David Berry Hospital Auxiliary will also be on hand with tasty refreshments. $5 entry on the door, 12pm-4pm Saturday (July 29) and 10am-2pm Sunday (July 30). Want to enter your own Camelia? Drop them in to the School of Arts, 7am-9am Saturday.
Bee Keeping
Learn from the expert
Already got the bee keeping basics down, and want to hone your skills? Melinda at Aussie Bee Co has you covered. This weekend's Advanced Beekeeping Workshop is for existing bee-keepers who would like to know more. Learn techniques and tricks, how a bee colony works, and the best way to assist them. Happening in North Nowra this Saturday (July 29). For more info and to book, visit Aussie Bee Co.
Mountain King
Event Return
King of the Mountain is coming back with a bang, as 'Summit Shoalhaven' by Elite Energy. 57 years on from the first ever endurance race, the beloved trail run is offering several formats for runners of different experience levels, including a 62 kilometre, 47 kilometre, 23 kilometre and a shorter 17 kilometre event. The run starts from Illaroo Rd, at the western side of North Nowra, Saturday (July 29) 7am. For more info and to register, visit Elite Energy online.
Coming Up
Intl. Beer Day
Unite the world under the banner of beer, by celebrating the beers of all nations together on a single day. Cupitt's Estate Milton is hosting International Beer Day on August 4. Join an epic evening that will fire up your tastebuds. Bring your mates along to toast a local brew around the fire, there will be great Beer specials on the evening all accompanied by the incredible live music of local legend Shaun Wessel. Visit the vineyard from 4.30pm to 8pm, August 4, to get in on the fun. Book with Cupitt's Estate to ensure your table.
