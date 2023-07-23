THE gathering of inspirational ex-servicemen is always a highlight of 'Kane Vandenberg' Digger Day
Digger Day, hosted by the Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefit Group was held on Saturday [July 22] at Rugby Park, South Nowra and it was a great success.
Australia's most decorated veteran Keith Payne [Victoria Cross and Member of the Order of Australia] again made the trip to the Shoalhaven.
Mr. Payne, now 89, has attended every Digger Day since the event's inception, travelling from Queensland for the big day.
Mr Payne flew in on a helicopter that landed on the field alongside other military royalty including Willie Apiata VC and Michael Pratt GC.
Other personnel represented by relatives included Reginald Stanley Judson VC DCM MM, Kevin Wheatley VC, Teddy Sheean VC, Albert Jacka VC MC and BAR, and Reg Rattey VC.
The day kicked off with a spectacular entrance from the skies by the Army Red Beret Parachute Team who descended from the skies above in a cloud of pink smoke with Australian Flags attached to them.
After everyone landed players marched onto the field to be greeted by Mr Payne, Mr Apiata, and Mr Pratt alongside other members of the community including Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips MP and Mayor of Shoalhaven City Amanda Findley.
Acclaimed violinist Rachel Bostock then delivered a moving rendition of the Last Post that echoed around the venue, leaving a powerful impression on all those in attendance.
Luke Meehan kept the event's tradition going by kicking the game ball prior to the start of Shoalhaven's clash with Kiama.
It appeared it was going to be a tough clash between the undefeated Shoalhaven Illawarra Rugby side and third-place Kiama, but from the start, the Shoals just looked in a league of their own, pouncing on every mistake and making Kiama's lives miserable.
The home-side scored three minutes in which would be a sign of things to come and went into the halftime break up 22-nil.
The Shoals ended up winning 60-nil, maintaining their undefeated record, while donning their special Digger Day jerseys.
The day concluded with more laughter, banter and smiles as everyone retreated to the clubhouse for a meal together supplied by the hard-working members and volunteers of the Shoalhaven Rugby Club.
