South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Kane Vandenberg' Digger Day 2023 at Rugby Park South Nowra

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated July 24 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE gathering of inspirational ex-servicemen is always a highlight of 'Kane Vandenberg' Digger Day

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.