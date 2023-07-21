COVID-19 deaths drop dramatically in the past week

The number of lives lost to COVID-19 has dropped dramatically in the past week.
Just 31 people across NSW lost their lives due to coronavirus infections during the week to 4pm on Thursday, July 20, well below the 70 the previous week.
The number of new infections across the state also fell by about 600 to 2262.
There were 196 in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, including 124 detected by PCR tests and the remaining 72 through rapid antigen testing.
That took the health district's number of cases detected by PCR tests over the past four weeks to 467, including 103 in the Shoalhaven, 22 in Kiama, 122 in Shellharbour and 220 in Wollongong.
At the time the numbers were counted there were 902 COVID patients in hospital, down from 933 the previous week, and 15 needing intensive care - down from 31 the week before.
