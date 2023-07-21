The speed limit on The Wool Road at Basin View and Worrowing Heights is about to be slashed to 60kmh.
Transport for NSW said the speed limit on The Wool Road would drop from 70 to 60 kmh from 240 metres west of Larmer Avenue to 140 metres west of Naval College Road at Worrowing Heights from Sunday, July 30.
It will also drop from 80 to 60 kmh from Tallyan Point Road for around 650 metres west at Basin View.
"The review of these speed zones was initiated in response to requests from the community for improved safety," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"There have been three fatal crashes recorded within the Worrowing Heights length of The Wool Road, which carries a lot of tourist traffic between the Princes Highway and the Jervis Bay region.
"At Basin View, the reduced speed will better serve the road environment which includes multiple driveway accesses."
The spokesperson said speeding was the biggest contributor to road trauma in NSW so motorists needed to be aware of the changed speed limit.
"In NSW, speeding contributes to 41 per cent of road fatalities and 24 per cent of serious injuries from road crashes each year," the spokesperson said.
"Speeding increases both the risk of a crash happening as well as the likelihood of death or serious injury.
"Going just 5 kmh over the speed limit in a 60 kmh zone, on average, doubles your crash risk."
Message boards will be onsite at both sections of The Wool Road one week before and one week following the speed zone reduction, to notify motorists of the changes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.