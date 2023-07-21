South Coast Register
Slower speeds on The Wool Road and Tallyann Point Road

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 21 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 3:49pm
Speed limit changes in the Bay and Basin area. Picture supplied.
The speed limit on The Wool Road at Basin View and Worrowing Heights is about to be slashed to 60kmh.

