Stingrays of Shellharbour cautious of hungry Jamberoos Superoos facing do-or-die situation

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated July 21 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
Stingrays captain/coach Tom Warner is taken to the ground in a clash with the Superoos last season. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
It is do-or-die time for the Jamberoo Superoos.

