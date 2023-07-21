The Yuin Snakes yet again left their mark in a big way at the PCYC Nations of Origin, taking home the championship title for the second straight year.
For team captain Luke Butler, it was a dream come true to go to the rugby league event again and be a part of such a "special" group of guys.
It was the second straight year Butler was selected for the side, going from one of the youngest on the team at the previous tournament to now the selected leader of the Yuin Snakes.
"I was very lucky to be able to go away last year as well," he said.
"It really opened my eyes, it's not really about the footy, it's about making connections, becoming one and creating those lasting memories."
While the success on the field is always great, it hasn't been the highlight for Butler, instead it's the lasting bonds created amongst the team throughout their time away.
"I have made some great friends, it's like we are a family, just to be able to go away form those bonds and make those memories I think is what has led to our success," he said.
"What we've built as a group off the field I think translated to us being so in sync with one another on the field."
On the first day of the team being together in Western Sydney they went go-karting and Butler said this is where they began to build camaraderie with one another.
"It was just one of those team bonding things, flying around the track and crashing into one another, it's those little points that really bring a team closer together," he said.
"Once we made those connections I think we realised we were more capable than we may have initially thought."
Butler said the flag ceremony was one of the highlights for himself this time around, just seeing how proud everyone was in their jerseys left a lasting impression on the athlete.
"It just showed how proud the boys were to be putting on their jerseys ," he said.
The Snakes quickly came together on the field, with their chemistry was evident from the very first game according to head coach Nathaniel Morrison and assistant coach Senior Constable Nathan Ward.
The side went through undefeated, and faced their first real test in the semi-finals when they found themselves down 12-4, the side managed to mount a comeback and win by two points.
It would end in a dream run to grand-final victory for the Shoalhaven side.
"We probably didn't have a lot of the personnel the other teams did, but I think what set us apart, and what made us better one the field, is that we were one, I could tell the other teams, even off the field, weren't a family like we were," Butler said.
"I think it proves the point that it doesn't matter where you come from, when a group comes together and makes one little community you really can do something special."
