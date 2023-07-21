South Coast Register
Yuin Snakes captain Luke Butler reflects on undefeated run at Nations of Origin

By Sam Baker
Updated July 21 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
2023 Yuin Snakes athletes - Ashton Jefferson, Ethan Reay, Nelson Bond, Captain Luke Butler and Brayden Whitfield. Picture supplied.
The Yuin Snakes yet again left their mark in a big way at the PCYC Nations of Origin, taking home the championship title for the second straight year.

