A planned test firing of Japanese surface to ship missiles from the Beecroft Weapons Range today (Friday, July 21) was cancelled.
Weather conditions at sea were unsuitable for an unmanned target to be towed into position for the missiles to be fired, even without them carrying explosive ordnance.
The test has been postponed to a date yet to be announced.
A large Japanese military contingent was present on the Beecroft range ahead of the planned firing, forming part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023.
That included a visit by four-star general Yoshihide Yoshida, the chief of staff for the Japanese Self Defense Forces.
He was joined by Lieutenant-General Hiroki Kobayashi while inspecting the set-up for the truck-mounted type 12 surface to ship missiles.
The postponed firing was due to take place ahead of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023's launch in Sydney.
However most of the exercise's operations are due to take place in Queensland and the Northern Territory.
The exercise has more than 30,000 military personnel from 13 countries participating.
Talisman Sabre exercise director Brigadier Damian Hill said the cooperation with Japanese forces as part of the operation was "great".
"It's a true recognition of how they're applying changes to their constitution," he said.
Brigadier Hill said he had worked and served alongside Japanese forces on many occasions.
"We've always had a good relationship, certainly during my career, but what I've seen in the past few years, and it's exemplified in Talisman Sabre, is that close connection," he said.
