South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Japanese surface to sea missiles were part of Exercise Talisman Sabre

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 21 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Head of the Japanese defence forces, General Yoshihide Yoshida, leads a contingent of military personnel to inspect the site for testing in country's surface to sea missiles at the Beecroft Weapons Range. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Head of the Japanese defence forces, General Yoshihide Yoshida, leads a contingent of military personnel to inspect the site for testing in country's surface to sea missiles at the Beecroft Weapons Range. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

A planned test firing of Japanese surface to ship missiles from the Beecroft Weapons Range today (Friday, July 21) was cancelled.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.