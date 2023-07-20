UPDATE: Princes Highway reopens in Nowra following fatal crash

UPDATE 11. 43AM
As inquiries continue, anyone with dashcam vision or further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
UPDATE 9.53AM
The Princes Highway has reopened at Nowra following a serious car and bicycle crash.
The highway had been closed in both directions between Kalandar Street and Plunkett Street.
Northbound and southbound diversions have been lifted.
Emergency services and traffic crews have also left the scene of the crash.
The earlier traffic congestion in the area is easing.
UPDATE 9.19AM:
A male cylcist has died after being hit by a car in Nowra on Friday, July 21.
Police were called to the Princes Highway near Kalandar Street just after 5.30am following reports of a crash.
The cyclist was treated by paramedics, however he died at the scene.
The driver of the car, a 51-year-old man, was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene has been established as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatality.
7.36 AM: The Princes Highway is now closed in both directions at Nowra due to a serious car and bicycle crash at Kalandar Street.
The highway had only been closed northbound, but now southbound is closed as well.
Northbound traffic is being diverted into Kalandar Street while southbound traffic is being diverted into Plunkett Street.
Motorists can then use local streets to return to the Princes Highway.
These diversions are only suitable for light vehicles. Heavy vehicles are currently being parked.
Motorists should continue to exercise caution, allow extra time and follow directions of crews in the area.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
