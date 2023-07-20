The Jervis Bay Road flyover is in danger of becoming a political football amid delays caused by the Federal Government's review of major infrastructure projects.
That is despite both sides of politics previously committing to the overpass to improve safety at the intersection between Jervis Bay Road and the Princes Highway.
State Member for the South Coast, Liza Butler, said work on the project would resume "by the end of the year", as funding for the flyover "is not in any danger at all".
"It's not in jeopardy of being stopped," Ms Butler said.
"Neither [Federal Member for Gilmore] Fiona [Phillips] nor I are going to let that project be stopped, we need it."
While Ms Butler said the Federal Government's infrastructure investment program strategic review would delay work by six months, Shoalhaven Council's deputy mayor Paul Ell said the project "appeared to be in limbo".
Mr Ell said officials from Transport for NSW "can't tell us with any certainty whether this project will proceed beyond the early works".
Transport for NSW said an announcement on the successful tenderer was expected to be made later this year, with major construction work expected to begin before the end of 2023.
"There is now a big question mark about when these works can get underway," Cr Ell said
The Federal Members for Gilmore said while infrastructure projects across the country were being reviewed, the Federal Government's commitment of $100 million for the flyover "is in the federal budget and that has not changed".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.