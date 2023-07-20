South Coast Register
Delays hit upgrade to Jervis Bay Road intersection with the Princes Highway

By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 24 2023 - 2:19pm, first published July 20 2023 - 3:49pm
Shadow Roads Minister Natalie Ward joined Shoalhaven Councillors Serena Copley and Paul Ell to look over the intersection of the Princes Highway and Jervis Bay Road.
The Jervis Bay Road flyover is in danger of becoming a political football amid delays caused by the Federal Government's review of major infrastructure projects.

