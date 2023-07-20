Last weekend played host to one of the biggest annual events for bowls in the region with athletes from across both the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and far South Coast coming together to compete.
The Anderson Irvine Shield is what the players were competing for, with teams being made of athletes who were hand selected to represent their region.
The Shield event was held at Bomaderry, and began with a morning tea before the players took to the bowling green.
READ MORE:
After a lengthy battle by all sides, President Heather Skinner announced that the Illawarra team took out the highest score to win the Anderson Irvine Shield for 2023.
While each team had hoped to win, South Coast President Linda Alexander said it was more about coming together and enjoying the day as whole, which she added was an overall resounding success.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.