New art pieces are coming to Shoalhaven Regional Gallery.
At its Monday evening (July 17) meeting, council accepted two new donations to the gallery, and resolved to buy a series of prints.
Funds for Untitled by Reuben Ernest Brown and Shellwork Slippers by Esme Timbery are being donated, while council will put $3000 towards Robert Dickerson prints from the Dickerson Gallery.
READ MORE:
Reuben Ernest Brown was a Yuin artist from the south coast, and grew up in North Nowra.
He started painting in retirement enrolling at the Bomaderry TAFE to study Aboriginal Art and Cultural Practice with his wife Mona at 65 years of age.
Brown was actively painting in the Shoalhaven through the 80s to the 2000s.
Timbery is best known for her shellwork and has been exhibiting since 1997, creating works for landmarks including the Sydney Opera House and Sydney International Airport.
Her works are held in numerous collections including the Art Gallery of New South Wales, National Museum of Australia, Wollongong Art Gallery and Powerhouse Museum.
Born in Port Kembla and now based in La Perouse, she collects many of the shells for her famed works on the south coast.
Robert Dickerson was a figurative painter and founding member of the Antipodeans group of artists; he was self taught and took inspiration from everyday life.
Having grown up in Sydney, Dickerson moved to Nowra later in life, until his death in 2015.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.