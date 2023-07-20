South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Exercise Talisman Sabre attracts 30,00 personnel from 13 countries

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 20 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Japan will demonstrate its Type 12 surface to ship missiles at the Beecroft Weapons Range on Friday. Picture from Mitsubishi Industries.
Japan will demonstrate its Type 12 surface to ship missiles at the Beecroft Weapons Range on Friday. Picture from Mitsubishi Industries.

Japanese surface to ship missiles will be fired from the Beecroft Weapons Range near Currarong early on Friday, July 21.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.