"It's really unlike any other event."
That was the message the Yuin Snakes head coach Nathaniel Morrison gave when reflecting on the 2023 PCYC Nations of Origin that was held earlier this month in Penrith.
The multifaceted sport, cultural, education and leadership program culminates around NAIDOC week annually, bringing together more than 1400 Indigenous & Non-Indigenous young people represent their Aboriginal Nation in Rugby League, Football fives, Basketball, Netball and Gymnastics.
The event is centred around promoting reconciliation within communities and celebrating Australia's diverse Indigenous culture.
The Yuin Snakes team, made up from athletes across the Shoalhaven region, headed to Penrith looking to defend the title they won last year and they did just that.
It was an impressive feat for the local side who beat out 30 other teams from across the state to secure the trophy.
The boys went through the competition undefeated. They came back from down 12-4 in the semi-finals, narrowly winning by two points and went on to beat the Dharawal Whales (Lake Illawarra) in the final 16-8.
The 2023 Yuin Snakes team - Luke Butler (captain), Blake Jones, Nelson Bond, Ethan Reay, Harry Morrison, Brayden Whitfield, Ashton Jefferson, Jack Dowling, Harley Stewart, Bailey Cooper-Sims, Ashton Moran, and Yusef Sarris.
Talking to Coach Morrison, the event isn't about winning, it's about the connections built over the three days.
READ MORE:
"Our job as coaches isn't to teach them how to play footy, to go and win trophies," he said.
"Our job was done before we even left and that was picking and bringing together a group of kids who truly deserved to come away."
The event is all about giving Indigenous youth a platform to connect, play, engage and express themselves and their culture.
"From that first day, they were just so proud to be wearing the colours, you could just see it in their faces," Morrison said.
"The pride the boys had in the Shoalhaven was massive, it was great to see them come together, and to see the respect they had towards one another and the event as a whole was just fantastic."
Morrison has been involved with the Yuin Snakes since 2017, and said the growth he has seen in the event as a whole has been massive.
"We always have such a great bunch of kids each year, who have the same attitude of wanting to work for one another," he said.
"In terms of the event itself it's grown twofold since I first joined and it's always just such a great time, and I just love being able to witness the camaraderie grow amongst the group and see these lifelong friendships build."
