South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Inspired Unemployed's Jack Steele and Matt 'Falcon' Ford have a new TV show coming to Paramount and Network 10

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated July 20 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The biggest Instafamous funnymen to have ever come out of Kiama have landed themselves a sweet television deal, with a new comedy series set for streaming service Paramount+ from August.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.