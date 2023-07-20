South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven District Rural Fire Service calls for more care when carrying out pile burns

Updated July 20 2023 - 11:58am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven District Rural Fire Service calls for more care when carrying out pile burns. Picture supplied
Shoalhaven District Rural Fire Service calls for more care when carrying out pile burns. Picture supplied

Shoalhaven District Rural Fire Service Manager, Superintendent Matthew Reeves says landowners need to ensure that they are aware of their responsibility to manage fire safely in accordance with regulations.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.