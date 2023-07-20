Shoalhaven District Rural Fire Service Manager, Superintendent Matthew Reeves says landowners need to ensure that they are aware of their responsibility to manage fire safely in accordance with regulations.
His advice comes after recent incidents which include an out-of-control pile burn in Falls Creek and a similar incident in the Kingiman area.
"Landowners have a responsibility to manage bushfire hazards on their property, this may include pile burns or other works covered by environmental approvals. However, in doing so they need to ensure that they are equipped to manage them safely" Superintendent Reeves said.
"Anyone conducting pile burns or other approved hazard reduction burning activities must ensure that they familiarise themselves with the relevant standards such as 'Standards for pile burning', which are available on the NSW RFS website - www.rfs.nsw.gov.au."
Recently the RFS responded over eight fire appliances and a helicopter to contain a fire started by an abandoned pile burn, after gusty winds caused its re-ignition.
This past week several brigades have responded to grass and bushfires sparked by private landowner pile burns, undertaken in gusty conditions and which 'got out of hand'.
"Anyone undertaking authorised pile burns or other authorised hazard reduction burning is required to notify the RFS and their immediate neighbours of their intention to burn no less than 24-hours prior to undertaking the activity," Superintendent Reeves said.
"Notifying the RFS is simple and can be done online at the RFS website or by scanning the QR code [see below] and completing the online form."
Advice on safe pile burning can be obtained from the NSW RFS Shoalhaven District Office by calling 4424 4424 during business hours Monday to Friday, by seeking advice from your local RFS station or from the RFS website.
