Barbie has become a bovine girl, wrapped in plastic, as part of a fantastic display in Jaspers Brush.
Barbie and Ken are central to the latest display from the Turfco cows that have been amusing and delighting people for several years.
From their home beside the Princes Highway at Jaspers Brush, the cows have provided colourful commentaries on current events happening in Australia and around the world.
In the process they and designer Scott Parker have developed a cult following on social media, with many keeping a close eye on the ever-changing designs.
And after recently celebrating NAIDOC Week, the cows are now welcoming the new Barbie Movie that hits cinemas across the country this week, starring Australia's own Margot Robbie.
To mark the occasion a pink cow in a Barbie box and a blue bull in a Ken box now feature at the Turfco property.
Turfco has paid tribute to Mr Parker who worked around the clock to set up to display that is reminiscent of the way Barbie dolls were sold in stores for decades.
And the company said creating the bovine Ken and Barbie dolls might well be Mr Parker's best work to date.
