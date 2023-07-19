South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Hockey 'sisterhood' celebrated in first ever museum exhibit

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated July 20 2023 - 11:53am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerringong Historical Society will soon launch a new exhibition about women's hockey on the south coast. Here, the Gerringong side plays in the Country Week tournament in the 1950s. Picture supplied.
Gerringong Historical Society will soon launch a new exhibition about women's hockey on the south coast. Here, the Gerringong side plays in the Country Week tournament in the 1950s. Picture supplied.

Hockey has united the women of Gerringong for generations.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.